Genesee County Sheriff shares multiple threats of 'school violence' in the past week

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his office has responded to three threats of "school violence" in the last week from minors.
Sheriff Swanson did not specify which schools the students attended, but he shared each of the instances during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday.
- A first-grader was suspended after they told a teacher that they would take the school resource officer's gun and shoot the officer.
- A 15-year-old was suspended for posting a picture of themselves on Instagram with an AK-47. Sheriff Swanson says that the AK-47 has been "secured."
- A fifth-grader was in an argument with another student, and then they threatened to find out where the other lives and shoot them.
Sheriff Swanson stated that the Genesee County Sheriff's Office takes all the threats seriously. He adds that the sheriff's office has done home visits and got the parents involved following each threat. They are also working with schools to address the threats.