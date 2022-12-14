 Skip to main content
GHOST team arrests man accused of sex trafficking Genesee County woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Barajas

Michael Barajas

The GHOST team arrested Michael Barajas, who is accused of sex trafficking a 20-year-old woman and threatening her with his teeth filed down to points.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of trafficking a woman for sex and threatening her with his teeth, which he filed down to points.

Michael Barajas faces a number of charges in this case.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said Barajas took in a 20-year-old victim off the streets in late November after she was kicked out of a home. Barajas allegedly locked the woman in a room, where she was sex trafficked for several weeks.

Barajas threatened to bite the woman with his teeth, which he filed down into sharp points, according to Swanson.

Staffers at Hurley Medical Center contacted sheriff deputies when the victim came to them earlier this month. The ensuing investigation led to Barajas' arrest.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Human trafficking involving kidnapping or criminal sexual conduct.
  • Kidnapping.
  • First-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • Possession of methamphetamine or ecstasy.
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon.
  • Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
  • Using a firearm to commit a felony.

"But these multiple count felony warrants, they don't even touch what happened to the victim," Swanson said.

Barajas remained in custody Wednesday at the Genesee County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for another court hearing on Dec. 22.

Swanson there are multiple suspects in this case, so deputies are treating it as an open investigation.

