Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager.
Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening.
Mayor Sarah Kile discussed the incident Monday night at the Gladwin City Council meeting. She said Shannon remains employed and the city's attorney will be consulted with before any other action is taken.
"We have no intention of letting our community go forward in believing that we do not take drinking and driving very seriously," Kile said. "I think everyone here would agree that its a very serious issue. We are not going to ignore the situation, but we have no intention of further embarrassing anyone."
Two days after Shannon's arrest, another city manager in Gladwin County also was arrested for drunken driving. Beaverton city manager Kimberly Hines has been charged with operating while intoxicated after being arrested in Gladwin.
Beaverton leaders have suspended Hines without pay while her case moves through the court system.