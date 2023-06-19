Grand Blanc carnival cleared after gun found, 'several small fights'

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police cleared out a carnival in Grand Blanc early on Saturday after two separate disturbances, which spread to surrounding businesses.
The Grand Blanc City Police Department says a witness at the annual Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest notified officers patrolling the event outside Grand Blanc High School that a juvenile male had a handgun in his waistband around 5:30 p.m.
Police approached the suspect and asked if he was carrying a gun. Investigators say the teen was evasive in answering questions, so officers began to pat him down to search for any weapons.
They found a gun on the teen and he allegedly started resisting officers. Several other juveniles at the carnival with the teen also allegedly interfered with police and assaulted officers while they tried to make an arrest.
Authorities arrested all of the juvenile suspects involved in the altercation and the carnival continued.
Hours later, Grand Blanc City police say "several other small fights broke out between mutual combatants" as the carnival closed for the evening. Police say people running to see the fights or escape the area caused a "chaotic" scene.
Authorities began clearing people from the carnival, which sent many attendees off the high school property and toward businesses in the area.
"Due to the vast majority of those individuals being juveniles from outside of the Grand Blanc community, they did not have rides to leave and were lingering in the area until they could get rides home," Grand Blanc City police said in a statement.
Police asked businesses to clear out all of their customers and lock their doors to prevent violence from the carnival spilling offsite.
Investigators say nobody reported firsthand knowledge of anyone pulling out a gun or pointing a weapon at anyone involved in either incident. However, they are aware of "misinformation" indicating that people pulled out guns.
The Grand Blanc City Police Department says it will work with the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the carnival, and other supporters to provide a safe and fun environment to enjoy the start of summer.
"The Family Fun Fest is a community event, which provided four days of enjoyment for families," the police statement says. "Unfortunately, a small group of individuals tarnished a few hours of that with their behavior, causing fear of those who were there to just enjoy the event."