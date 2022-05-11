Grand Blanc home raided as part of Operation Candy Man opioid investigation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police narcotics investigators raided a Grand Blanc home as part of the Operation Candy Man opioid investigation.
The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted raids in three counties Wednesday morning to gather evidence about an alleged scheme to divert opioid medications for street sales.
Michigan State Police say nurse practitioners illegally prescribed tens of thousands of opioid painkillers -- mostly oxycodone and hydrocodone -- that ended up for sale later.
Police dubbed the raids Operation Candy Man.
Investigators say the Lighthouse Medical Center at 8251 Eight Mile Road in Detroit was a hub of the alleged scheme. Search warrants also were served Wednesday in West Bloomfield, Grand Blanc, Van Buren Township, Detroit, and Taylor.
The Grand Blanc raid took place at a residence on Brookshire Drive and a 41-year-old woman there was detained. Michigan State Police did not disclose who they were targeting in Grand Blanc or what evidence was taken from the home.
Undercover detectives were going through the Detroit clinic on Eight Mile Road and interviewing people inside, including some people who were patients there. At least four other people were detained for questioning at different locations.
Michigan State Police said no suspects were arrested Wednesday morning during the raids.
"Illegal clinics like this one are a leading contributor to overdose deaths and people becoming addicted to opiates, and we will continue to aggressively investigate them," Michigan State Police posted on Twitter about the raids.
State regulators, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Blue Cross Blue Shield assisted with the investigation. Authorities plan to release additional information about Operation Candy Man on Wednesday afternoon.