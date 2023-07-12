 Skip to main content
Grand Blanc man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in U.P.

  Updated
  • 0
Eric Gilmour

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Upper Peninsula while allegedly speeding and driving drunk.

The Mackinac County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Eric Gilmour was driving a pickup truck west on U.S. 2 near East Milakokia Lake Road when the tried to pass another westbound vehicle at a high rate of speed around 9:05 p.m. Monday.

Gilmour then hit 40-year-old Douglas Raymond Nelson Jr. of Crystal Falls, who had parked along U.S. 2 legally and got out to check his vehicle, according to investigators. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gilmour continued driving west on U.S. 2 for a few miles after the crash before he stopped. Off-duty police officers who witnessed the crash followed Gilmour and detained him until Mackinac County sheriff deputies arrived.

Authorities brought Gilmour to Mackinac Straits Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before he was lodged in the Mackinac County Jail. He remained in custody on $500,000 bond after arraignment.

The sheriff's office and Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

