Grand Blanc man accused of impersonating firefighter at garage fire

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a firefighter at a scene in southern Livingston County last week.
The Unadilla Township Police Department says 18-year-old Ethyn Clark showed up at the scene of a residential garage fire on VanSyckle Court on Feb. 13, claiming he responded as mutual aid with the Brighton Area Fire Department.
Police say Clark had "minimal firefighting gear," including a helmet, safety vest and radio. His vehicle was outfitted with emergency lights and a siren, which were activated when he arrived at the scene.
Investigators say the fire destroyed the garage and caused minor damage to the residence. Four departments responded to the fire, but not the Brighton Area Fire Department.
Police say Clark walked up to firefighters while they were battling the flames and offered to help. Firefighters talked with police at the scene about their interaction with Clark, who claimed to be a Brighton firefighter.
Authorities quickly confronted Clark and he allegedly confessed to showing up at other emergency scenes in surrounding counties. Police arrested him and took him to the Livingston County Jail.
Investigators also seized Clark's radio, helmet, public safety clothing and other evidence at the scene.
Clark was arraigned Feb. 17 on felony charges of impersonating a firefighter and using a receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony. He was released on $5,000 bond while awaiting another court appearance on March 3.