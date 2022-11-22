Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is charged with threatening to kill the director of the FBI.
Court documents unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department spell out the accusations against 32-year-old Neil Walter, who faces a maximum of five years in prison.
He is charged in federal court with threatening to injure someone online. The FBI says Walter left comments on their Facebook posts claiming agents had been sexually abusing children.
One of the posts says, "Director Christopher Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day. Your sentence will be absolutely incredible."
Investigators say Walter and Wray have no connection.
Authorities say Walter also made posts that U.S. Senators, the CIA, police, Tom Cruise and Elon Musk were involved in a child slave rape ring.