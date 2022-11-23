Grand Blanc man facing 10 charges after child porn investigation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images on the internet.
Police arrested 28-year-old Mark Christopher Herrick and he was arraigned last week in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- Five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
- Five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Herrick after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.