Grand Blanc man facing 10 charges after child porn investigation

  • Updated
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images on the internet.

Police arrested 28-year-old Mark Christopher Herrick and he was arraigned last week in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • Five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
  • Five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Herrick after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

