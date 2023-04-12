Grand Blanc man pleads guilty to impersonating firefighter

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man has pleaded guilty to two charges for impersonating a firefighter at the scene of a house fire in Livingston County over the winter.
Court records show 18-year-old Ethyn Clark pleaded guilty to charges of impersonating a firefighter and using a police scanner to commit a felony. He will be sentenced in May under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.
That allows offenders under age 26 to have the criminal record sealed if they successfully complete probation and community service sentences from the court.
The Unadilla Township Police Department says Clark showed up at the scene of a residential garage fire on VanSyckle Court on Feb. 13, claiming he was a member of the Brighton Area Fire Department.
Police say Clark had "minimal firefighting gear," including a helmet, safety vest and radio. His vehicle was outfitted with emergency lights and a siren, which were activated when he arrived at the scene.
The Brighton Area Fire Department did not respond to the scene.
Police say Clark walked up to firefighters while they were battling the flames and offered to help. Firefighters talked with police at the scene about their interaction with Clark, who claimed to be a Brighton firefighter.
Investigators also seized Clark's radio, helmet, public safety clothing and other evidence at the scene.
He is scheduled for sentencing on May 11 in Livingston County Circuit Court.