Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

  • Updated
  • 0
Jury selection in murder trial underway

Gavel

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns with felony murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Both suspects face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Prosecutors say Olson and Rodway were hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when they encountered Chong Yang. Yang's family reported him missing when he failed to return from the hunting trip and volunteered to search for him.

Family members found Yang's car in a parking lot at the park with two sets of footprints leading into the woods. That's where they found Yang's body.

The Bath Township Police Department found Yang's body lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The investigation into his death, which included the FBI and other agencies, ran cold for years.

The attorney general's office says witness testimony and a plastic bag containing hunting spray located near Yang's body eventually led investigators to Olson and Rodway.

The suspects allegedly shot and killed Yang while hunting, then stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Olson and Rodway remained in jail with no bond offered following their arraigned in Ionia County District Court on Thursday morning. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 5 and 12.

