Grand Blanc Township man to stand trial for 2018 death of hunter

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects bound over to trial on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns will stand trial on charges of felony murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Both suspects face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Prosecutors say Olson and Rodway were hunting in Bath Township's Rose Lake State Park on Nov. 16, 2018, when they encountered Chong Yang. Yang's family reported him missing when he failed to return from the hunting trip and volunteered to search for him.

Family members found Yang's car in a parking lot at the park with two sets of footprints leading into the woods. That's where they found Yang's body.

The Bath Township Police Department says Yang's body was lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The investigation into his death, which included the FBI and other agencies, ran cold for years.

The attorney general's office says witness testimony and a plastic bag containing hunting spray located near Yang's body eventually led investigators to Olson and Rodway. A Michigan State Police fugitive team arrested them in December.

The suspects allegedly shot and killed Yang while hunting, then stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"We’re grateful to be bringing this cold case one step closer to trial and will continue our work to provide justice to the family as well as healing to this community," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Olson and Rodway remained in the Clinton County Jail with no bond offered. Their trial date was not scheduled Thursday.