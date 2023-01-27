 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and Robert Rodway of St. Johns are accused of killing Chong Yang in Rose Lake State Park in 2018.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed murder charges against two men accused in the shooting death and robbery of 68-year-old Chong Yang.

All three were hunting in Clinton County's Bath Township in November 2018 when the crime allegedly took place. Police found Yang's body, but the case went cold for years.

Olson and Rodway are charged with first-degree murder for Yang's death, along with firearm felonies. They're also accused of stealing Yang's headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

Both defendants remained in jail Friday with no bond offered. The two men face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Olson and Rodway are scheduled for preliminary examination March 21 through 23.

Recommended for you