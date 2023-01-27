Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed murder charges against two men accused in the shooting death and robbery of 68-year-old Chong Yang.
All three were hunting in Clinton County's Bath Township in November 2018 when the crime allegedly took place. Police found Yang's body, but the case went cold for years.
Olson and Rodway are charged with first-degree murder for Yang's death, along with firearm felonies. They're also accused of stealing Yang's headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.
Both defendants remained in jail Friday with no bond offered. The two men face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.
Olson and Rodway are scheduled for preliminary examination March 21 through 23.