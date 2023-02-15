 Skip to main content
Grand Blanc Township police stop drunk driver going wrong way on I-75

Dash camera footage shows a Grand Blanc Township police sergeant's traffic stop of a 22-year-old woman, who allegedly was intoxicated and driving the wrong way on I-75.

 Grand Blanc Township Police Department

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Quick action by a Grand Blanc Township police sergeant may have averted a tragedy on I-75 early Sunday.

Police stopped an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway around 3 a.m. The traffic stop happened after several near head-on collisions with the woman, who was driving at a high rate of speed.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department began receiving calls about the woman traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-475 near Hill Road around 3 a.m. She continued southbound onto I-75.

A police sergeant parked along the 9000 block of Holly Road quickly got on northbound I-75 and found the woman driving at him after a short distance. The sergeant activated his emergency lights and got the woman to stop just south of Holly Road.

Police arrested the 22-year-old female driver for operating while intoxicated after her blood-alcohol level tested at .29, which is nearly four times the legal limit of .08.

Grand Blanc Township police say the incident early Sunday was one of 139 traffic stops made last weekend. Most resulted in verbal warnings, but officers reported the following enforcement actions:

  • Four operating while intoxicated arrests, including another with a driver who had a blood-alcohol level of .25.
  • Seven other traffic-related arrests.

Police across Michigan are stepping up traffic enforcement through the month of February to cut down on speeding and dangerous driving behavior, which has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Authorities blame an increase in dangerous driving for an increase in deadly crashes around Michigan and the U.S. over the past two years.

