Grand Blanc Twp. mother and neighbor charged for sexual abuse of daughter

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges Thursday afternoon against two Grand Blanc residents in a case he called "disgusting."
Each of them faces dozens of counts for criminal sexual conduct.
"I am appalled by these allegations. It's one of the most outrageous and disgusting acts or allegations I have seen in my time as county prosecutor," said Leyton about the girl's 37-year-old mother and her 59-year-old neighbor.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department began investigating the pair earlier in March after someone called with a tip that the two were abusing the underage girl.
Voices for Children conducted an interview with the daughter, who said she was abused when she was 9.
"He put his part on her part and then started moving. She used a different word which I won't use here," Leyton said.
He said the mother received text messages from the male neighbor asking for her daughter to come over. The mother allegedly sent her daughter and occasionally joined her at the neighbor's home.
"She said her mom went to (the neighbor's) house sometimes and they both would simultaneously lie on the bed and (the neighbor) would, quote, 'do it to both of them,'" Leyton said.
The neighbor faces 24 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime, human trafficking a minor and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.
The mother faces all those same charges, as well as 12 counts of second degree child abuse.
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said he's grateful to Voices for Children and especially the tipster for bringing this case to light.
"This took a community to make this happen. Obviously, the police cannot be everywhere, especially behind closed doors," said Renye.
Leyton said the girl is safe and staying with her other parent, who was not involved in the alleged sexual assault.
ABC12 is not naming the mother or neighbor until they appear in court for arraignment. Leyton and Renye said the investigation will continue.