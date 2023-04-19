Grand jury indicts Mt. Morris Township man for trying to kidnap woman

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal grand jury handed down an indictment Wednesday for a Mt. Morris Township man, who is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Flint.

A Michigan State Police helicopter witnessed the incident from above and directed officers from the Flint Police Department on the ground to 44-year-old Lugene Maxie II.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Maxie and two other men were riding in a car when they spotted the woman walking alone along an undisclosed street in the city of Flint during the early morning hours of March 31.

The men allegedly made sexual remarks about the woman and told her to come with them. She refused, one of the men got out of the car and started following the woman on foot.

That man got back in the car after a short distance and they drove past the woman. The car parked on a side street before Maxie allegedly got out, walked toward the woman and grabbed her.

Investigators say the woman pulled away and took off running. Maxie is accused of pulling a gun from his waistband and firing two or three gunshots while she was running away.

Maxie continued running after the woman and dropped his gun while the police helicopter was watching, federal prosecutors say.

Troopers in the Michigan State Police helicopter directed units on the ground to Maxie and they handcuffed him without incident. Police later found the firearm he was carrying.

"I applaud the teamwork of the Michigan State and Flint Police," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "They prevented a brazen kidnapping and likely saved the victim from a sexual assault."

The federal grand jury indicted Maxie on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.