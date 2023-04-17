Grandmother seeks justice for Baby Cain, who died from meth overdose

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A grandmother remains on a painful journey of seeking justice for her youngest grandson, who investigators say died after adults fed him methamphetamine.

Gina Floria said she won't stop fighting for Baby Cain after his life and future were taken away. She's putting her faith in the justice system to make sure the two people charged with causing his death are locked away.

Floria remembers holding Cain for the first time when he was just a few days old. Her daughter, who was Cain's mother, lost custody of him shortly after his birth.

Cain was living with his aunt, 32-year-old Jasmin Jones-Bonner, and she was in the process of adopting him.

But investigators say she left 13-month-old Cain with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Timothy Coombs, at a Flint Township residence while she attended a work party. He allegedly fed the child meth while she was away.

Cain was rushed to an area hospital, where medical staff discovered more.

"Her boyfriend Tim had given it to him and beat him," Floria said. "I mean, he had so many bruises on him in the hospital while he was on life support."

Coombs and Jones-Bonner both are charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and delivery of a controlled substance to a child. They could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Both are scheduled to appear in Genesee County District Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

Floria and other family members plan to sit in the courtroom Monday on behalf of Cain. They are preparing themselves to hear painful details about how his life ended.

But Floria said the incident has brought the family closer.

"We are each other's rock right now," she said. "We're going to get justice for my baby. There's nothing we can do -- just grieve and have each other."

Coombs and Jones-Bonner remain in custody at the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered.