Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian.

Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years.

A Michigan Attorney General’s Office investigation revealed that Patterson’s father was admitted to the Schnebb Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in St. Louis in July 2019.

Gratiot County Probate Court appointed Patterson as her father’s guardian in August 2019. She allegedly opened a checking account for her father and listed herself as a guardian to receive her father’s monthly Social Security benefits.

During 2021, Patterson allegedly removed money from her father’s account and unlawfully used it for her personal expenses and needs.

Patterson was arraigned on Jan. 17 in Gratiot County and was released from custody on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. She is scheduled for another court hearing on Thursday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said guardians need to be trustworthy and held accountable. Being family does not mean they are entitled to cash from an individual that they are protecting.

"Guardians and conservators are entrusted to protect and manage the medical and financial matters of a protected person," said Nessel. "Being a family member does not relieve a guardian of these responsibilities."

