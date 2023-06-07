Gunfire shuts down parts of Dort Highway in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police shut down Dort Highway in Flint late Tuesday after reported gunfire.
The Flint Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff's Office were called out just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard.
Investigators said someone had shot at a Chevrolet Impala.
Michigan State Police and University of Michigan-Flint police officers closed East Court Street and South Dort Highway, as well as North Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard to search for the suspected shooter.
Flint police did not say whether anyone was injured in the shooting or whether any suspects had been arrested early Wednesday.