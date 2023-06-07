 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Gunfire shuts down parts of Dort Highway in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0
Police called to reported gunfire on Dort Highway in Flint

Police investigate reported gunfire in Flint. 

 Winter, Christine R.

Police shut down part of Dort Highway in Flint Tuesday after reported gunfire.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police shut down Dort Highway in Flint late Tuesday after reported gunfire. 

The Flint Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff's Office were called out just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard. 

Investigators said someone had shot at a Chevrolet Impala. 

Michigan State Police and University of Michigan-Flint police officers closed East Court Street and South Dort Highway, as well as North Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard to search for the suspected shooter.

Flint police did not say whether anyone was injured in the shooting or whether any suspects had been arrested early Wednesday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you