Gymnastics photographer accused of making child porn

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WJRT) - A freelance photographer with ties to Mid-Michigan youth gymnastics teams faces federal child pornography charges.
ABC12 News has obtained an affidavit laying out charges against David Yellen.
During a search of his Royal Oak home, federal investigators found at least 1,500 sexually explicit images of minors.
The Detroit News reports Yellen was at one point contracted by Grand Blanc Gymnastics Co., along with Michigan Elite Gymnastics Academy of Novi. It's not clear whether any children depicted in alleged child pornography were from Mid-Michigan.
Yellen is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He could face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary if he is convicted.