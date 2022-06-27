Harbor Beach motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Harbor Beach man died Saturday evening after police say an SUV ran a stop sign and hit his motorcycle.
The crash was reported around 10 p.m. at the intersection of M-53 and Oak Beach Road south of Port Austin.
Investigators say a 58-year-old man from Imlay City was driving a Subaru east on Oak Beach Road when he ran the stop sign at M-53. The Subaru then crashed into a Yamaha motorcycle heading south on M-53.
The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Eldon Pierson of Harbor Beach, died on the scene. The man driving the Subaru and his passenger were taken to McLaren Thumb Region hospital for treatment.
The Subaru driver later was transferred to another area hospital.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office believes the Imlay City man driving the Subaru may have been intoxicated when he allegedly caused the crash. Police will continue investigating the crash.