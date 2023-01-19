 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harrison High School student accused of phoning in bomb threat

  • Updated
  • 0
Clare County Sheriff's Office

The Clare County Sheriff's Office 

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police tracked down a Harrison High School student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Clare County Central Dispatch.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received the call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller claimed a freshman student put an explosive device into their locker.

School staff took precautionary measures before a explosive detection K-9 from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department searched the school. No explosives or suspicious devices were located.

Detectives tracked down the student who allegedly phoned in the false bomb threat. Authorities did not immediately identify the student or announce any criminal charges Thursday afternoon while the investigation continued.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you