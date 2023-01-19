Harrison High School student accused of phoning in bomb threat

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police tracked down a Harrison High School student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Clare County Central Dispatch.
The Clare County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received the call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller claimed a freshman student put an explosive device into their locker.
School staff took precautionary measures before a explosive detection K-9 from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department searched the school. No explosives or suspicious devices were located.
Detectives tracked down the student who allegedly phoned in the false bomb threat. Authorities did not immediately identify the student or announce any criminal charges Thursday afternoon while the investigation continued.