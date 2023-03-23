'He’s the best partner I could ask for,' handler said about K-9 officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw Police recognized a K-9 officer Thursday after it helped get drugs and guns off the streets.
On Wednesday, 2-year-old K-9 Krixus helped track down fentanyl, meth, heroin, cocaine, cash and two guns. He was later called to a trailer to stop a breaking and entering.
The department’s first female handler, Megan Nelson said she can’t imagine working with a better partner.
“He’s quite a ball of energy, he’s a lot of fun,” said Nelson. “He’s the best partner I could ask for… this guy watches my back 24/7.”
Megan and K-9 train together for at least 16 hours each month.