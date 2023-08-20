Helicopter helps arrest man in Flint on Friday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police used a helicopter to help arrest a man wanted for several firearms violations.
This happened around 10 p.m. on Friday night in the Mott Park neighborhood of Flint.
FLINT POST: SCP Troopers arrested a 32 y/o man for multiple firearms violations after investigating a 911 call about a man pointing a gun at another man on 8/18 about 10 PM. The suspect was observed by #MSPAviation Trooper 3, who directed troopers to 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ML79xV5sAF— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) August 19, 2023
Police responded to a 911 call about a man pointing a gun at another man. Police in the helicopter were able to point officers on the ground to the 32-year-old suspect, who they did not identify.
Officers found three rifles, one shotgun and two handguns in his backyard. Each of them was possessed illegally. The suspect was taken to the Flint City Lockup.
No injuries were reported from the incident.