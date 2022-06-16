High performance Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s stolen from Detroit-area plant

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for at least one of four or five high performance Ford Mustangs stolen from an assembly plant near Detroit overnight.

Michigan State Police say the Mustang Shelby GT500s were taken from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly plant around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Three of them were recovered early Thursday morning after they ran out of gasoline.

Investigators announced the arrest of one person in the theft by Thursday morning, but other suspects remain on the run.

Michigan State Police say the Flat Rock Police Department was notified of the theft and asked for assistance from other agencies. Officers from the Woodhaven Police Department found the suspects getting gas in the Mustangs.

Police say all of the stolen cars took off when they saw officers and Woodhaven police did not start a pursuit. Michigan State Police staged on I-75 near Shaefer Road near Detroit, where they saw the stolen cars speed by.

Troopers chased one of the stolen Mustangs along Detroit-area freeways until it ran out of gas in the area of I-96 and Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver attempted to drive up a grass embankment, but a trooper blocked him from getting back onto the freeway.

Michigan State Police arrested the driver of that car and brought him to the Detroit Detention Center for questioning.

A wrecker driver found another stolen Mustang on northbound I-75 near Livernois Avenue in Detroit. Detroit police found a third stolen Mustang on Warren Avenue near 30th Street.

Both of the other Mustangs that police recovered ran out of gas, but no suspects were around when investigators arrived. At least one more stolen Mustang remains missing.

Ford lists the suggested retail price of Mustang Shelby GT500s at nearly $77,000 apiece.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Michigan State Police.

Police continue investigating a similar theft of Chevrolet Camaros from the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly plant during the early morning hours of May 2.

Michigan State Police say thieves stole five Camaros from the plant just after midnight and led authorities on chases through three counties. Police arrested nine men in their early 20s, including a Saginaw resident, for those thefts.

There was no word Thursday morning on whether the thefts of sports cars from vehicle assembly plants are related.