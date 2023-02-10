High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County.
The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township.
Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of Coldwater Road and ended when the driver lost control and collided with the front porch of an elderly man's home.
Police cleared the scene later Friday morning, leaving the elderly resident with a messed up yard and broken porch to repair. Neighbors said their main concern is helping the man fix the damage.
The Flint Police Department was handling the investigation Friday, but authorities did not respond to messages seeking comment by noon.