Historic bell stolen from Saginaw Township church

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police are investigating the theft of a church's bell and bell house.
The Second Presbyterian Church's bell house was built as an Eagle Scout project this past November. The church bell dates back to 1883.
The church located on Midland Road near Imerman Memorial Park says the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday. Church elder Fred Herter said the bell is cast iron and there's no monetary value.
"We're just asking whoever took it, just bring it back to the driveway or the parking lot. Just lay it in there. We'll put it back up," he said. "We'd just like to get it back."
Police say officers did not find evidence at the scene. Anyone with information on who took the bell or where it was taken should call the Saginaw Township Police Department.