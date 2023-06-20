Hit-and-run crash injures three Flint women, one critically

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three young women were injured when police say a hit-and-run driver struck them as they walked across Dupont Street in Flint on Sunday evening.
The Flint Police Department says the women were crossing Dupont Street near West Paterson Street around 9:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling north hit them. The vehicle took off after the crash and remains at large.
All three women went to Hurley Medical Center, where a 24-year-old was listed in critical condition Tuesday. The other women ages 22 and 23 were listed in good condition.
Investigators have not determined whether the hit-and-run driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.
Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.