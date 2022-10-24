 Skip to main content
Hit-and-run crash near Clio leaves man badly injured

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man badly injured near Clio on Sunday night.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was walking in the area of Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a silver colored car, which possibly is a General Motors model, that likely has front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422.

