Hit-and-run crash near Holly leaves bicyclist injured

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured on M-15 in northern Oakland County.
The bicyclist told troopers that he was crossing M-15 near Oakwood Road in Groveland Township around 5:15 p.m., when the pickup truck hit him. The truck driver, who was described only as a young male, immediately fled the scene.
The bicyclist sustained minor injuries to his legs and back. Police say he refused treatment after an EMS crew evaluated him on the scene.
Witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a silver quad cab pickup truck. It likely has damage to the front bumper and grille area.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.