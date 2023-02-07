Hoax draws large police response at Nouvel Catholic High School

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A series of swatting calls brought large police responses to schools in Michigan on Tuesday morning, including Nouvel Catholic High School in Saginaw.
Several police agencies in the Saginaw area responded to Nouvel just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. However, authorities believe the call was not legitimate while the investigation continued.
Police were directing parents to St. Thomas Aquinas near Nouvel, but classes were not being dismissed as of 11 a.m.
Michigan State Police are aware of at least four other "swatting" calls at schools around the state. Hoax calls to schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Okemos also draw large law enforcement responses.
Investigators say people calling in the hoaxes have a heavy accent, provide the school's name or address, claim they are a teacher there and report that a student has shot another person.
The hoax callers also provide a room number where the shooting allegedly occurred.
Michigan State Police believe the hoax calls are part of a coordinated campaign to target K-12 education facilities in Michigan. Investigators are not aware of any specific credible threats against schools across the state, however.