Hoax draws large police response to Nouvel Catholic Central

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A series of swatting calls brought large police responses to schools in Michigan on Tuesday morning, including Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw.
Several police agencies in the Saginaw area responded to Nouvel just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The erroneous call indicated that two students had been shot and an active shooter was inside.
A Saginaw Township police officer was at the school within two minutes of the call. One of the first officers on the scene rammed a patrol car through locked doors to gain entry within four minutes of the call.
However, authorities quickly determined the call was not legitimate, no shooting occurred and no students were injured. Police were directing parents to St. Thomas Aquinas near Nouvel and classes were dismissed for the rest of Tuesday.
Investigators believe the hoax call was one of a series that affected schools across Michigan on Tuesday morning.
Michigan State Police are aware of at least four other "swatting" calls at schools around the state. Hoax calls to schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Okemos also drew large law enforcement responses.
Investigators say people calling in the hoaxes have a heavy accent, provide the school's name or address, claim they are a teacher there and report that a student has shot another person.
The hoax callers also provide a room number where the shooting allegedly occurred inside the schools.
Michigan State Police believe the hoax calls are part of a coordinated campaign to target K-12 education facilities in Michigan. Investigators are not aware of any specific credible threats against schools across the state, however.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel pointed out that any suspects caught making false reports or threats of terrorism toward schools and any public facility could face a felony charge punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Michigan has numerous other criminal charges on the books aimed preventing bomb threats or terrorism. Their sentences range from 93 days in jail to decades in prison.