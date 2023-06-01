Holly man sent to prison for pointing rifle at bar patrons

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Holly man will spend five years behind bars after federal officials say he pointed an AR-15-style rifle at people inside a bar.

The U.S. Justice Department says it happened in March 2022 at the Holly Inn Bar.

Witnesses told investigators that 40-year-old Joshua Allgeyer left the bar after verbal argument, but then returned with the rifle and threatened patrons through a side window.

He then fled the scene and hid inside his home, refusing to exit once officers arrived. Allgeyer eventually exited the home once a SWAT team was called in.

"This individual posed a great danger to members of our community who were just trying to enjoy an evening at a local bar when he pointed an assault rifle at them," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Allgeyer was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. He had prior convictions for armed robbery and home invasion and previously served 14 years in prison.