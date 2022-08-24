Holly resident accused of phoning in threats to his own house

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Holly resident called in threats against his own residence to implicate another suspect accused of making numerous phone threats over the past few months.
The Holly Police Department arrested 39-year-old Robert Edward Nelson on three counts of making a false threat of terrorism. Each charge carries up to 20 years in prison.
The initial suspect accused of making threatening phone calls remains on the loose.
Police say the initial suspect began making 911 calls in May, falsely reporting crimes and serious emergencies in a Holly neighborhood. The caller used a cell phone capable only of making 911 calls, so police had difficulty tracing it.
The false 911 calls continued through May, June and July. Investigators obtained evidence leading them to a person of interest who lived in the neighborhood.
However, Holly police say that person moved away from the area and investigators lost track of him because the phone was not traceable.
Police say the false 911 calls resumed on Aug. 17, when a male caller reported a bomb in a residence and threatened to kill the occupants. Another 911 call on Aug. 18 included a threat against a neighboring home.
When police arrived to investigate the Aug. 18 threat, they found evidence that the home may have been broken into. Part of the neighborhood was evacuated and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to search the home.
With help from the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Holly police determined there were no bombs in the residence and the threat against was false.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received more threatening 911 calls targeting home on Aug. 20. Investigators determined that those calls came from in or near the residence while the initial suspect was outside of Oakland County.
Holly police interviewed the homeowner -- Nelson -- who allegedly admitted to making the most recent threatening 911 calls. He told police that he wanted to falsely implicate the initial suspect due to previous disagreements between them.
Nelson was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County District Court on the three counts of making false reports of terrorism. He received a $10,000 personal recognizance bond while awaiting further court proceedings.
Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh said the months-long investigation into the threatening phone calls occupied a significant amount of time and resources from his department.
"These threats terrorized a community and expended thousands of dollars in law enforcement resources and diverted hundreds of hours of investigative work,” he said.