Home invasion leaves man dead in Beaverton, manhunt under way

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Beaverton community was on edge Tuesday morning after a home invasion left one man dead.
The search for a potentially armed suspect continued at noon.
The home invasion happened early Tuesday morning in the Lakefront Estates complex on the west side of Beaverton. Police say someone broke into a home on Brown Street begging money at around 4 a.m.
Neighbors say a woman, who was identified as the victim's girlfriend, began knocking on doors seeking help. She apparently was able to run out of the residence and got some assistance.
Police arrived and they found a man shot to death in the home. A male suspect left the area before police arrived and investigators continued searching for him into Tuesday afternoon.
No description of the suspect was available Tuesday morning.
Because the suspect was on the loose in the area, Beaverton Rural Schools decided to cancel classes for Tuesday. Gladwin Community Schools went into secure mode Tuesday morning.
Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area if possible Tuesday while the search continued.
Stay with ABC12 News for updates as this story develops.