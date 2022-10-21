Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs at a residence she owns in Shiawassee County pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Investigators called the discovery of two dead dogs the "worst animal cruelty case" Shiawassee County has ever seen last December.

Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving in, the renters broke down a locked door when a foul odor started emanating from behind it.

The renters found the bodies of two dogs behind the door and investigators say there was evidence that one dog tried to eat the other.

The renters say Hoisington begged them not to inform the police when they told her about the discovery.

Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of killing and torturing a animal. In exchange for her plea, she had a similar second count dropped.