Homicide investigation underway after body found on Saginaw driveway

  • Updated
  • 0
Saginaw Police Department

Saginaw Police Department 

 WJRT

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the death of a man found lying on a Saginaw driveway was a possible homicide.

The Saginaw Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Bond Street around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday to check on a man who was on the ground and not moving. 

Officers discovered the man was dead and detectives began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim was not identified Tuesday morning and investigators haven't said how the man died.

Anyone with information on the man's death should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

