Homicides in Flint are on a downward trend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In July 2021, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency to the rise in gun violence.

From January to July 2021, the City of Flint saw 39 homicides and more than 150 other shootings.

As part of Neeley's executive order, the city provided extra funding to engage with young people and keep them on a productive path.

According to the city, Flint Police has confiscated around 300 illegal weapons since January 2023. From 2019 to the end of 2022, 2,088 illegal weapons have been confiscated.

The City of Flint adds that homicides have dropped by more than 26% since July 2022.

"We stand firm in our gun violence emergency declaration," Mayor Neeley said. We are continuing to combat gun violence in our community at the highest level."

The Flint Police Department is also working to address hazardous driving and other "dangerous" traffic violation in Flint. Flint Police has made 3,582 traffic stops, including 178 in July. The traffic stops are part of normal patrols, as well as the result of data-driven targeted enforcement on the Flint Police Department's Intelligence Center's analysis of reckless driving reports.