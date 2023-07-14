 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN TUSCOLA...NORTHERN LAPEER AND NORTHEASTERN GENESEE
COUNTIES...

At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otter Lake, or
near Columbiaville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...
North Branch and Clifford around 320 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Goodland
Township, Burnside, Kings Mill, Silverwood and Fostoria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oakland
and southeastern Genesee Counties through 330 PM EDT...

At 249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fenton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Holly around 300 PM EDT.
Ortonville around 320 PM EDT.
Clarkston around 325 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Holly State Recreation
Area and Davisburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Homicides in Flint are on a downward trend

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Department

The City of Flint says that homicides in the city are down by 26% since July 2022.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In July 2021, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency to the rise in gun violence.

From January to July 2021, the City of Flint saw 39 homicides and more than 150 other shootings.

As part of Neeley's executive order, the city provided extra funding to engage with young people and keep them on a productive path.

According to the city, Flint Police has confiscated around 300 illegal weapons since January 2023. From 2019 to the end of 2022, 2,088 illegal weapons have been confiscated.

The City of Flint adds that homicides have dropped by more than 26% since July 2022.

"We stand firm in our gun violence emergency declaration," Mayor Neeley said. We are continuing to combat gun violence in our community at the highest level."

The Flint Police Department is also working to address hazardous driving and other "dangerous" traffic violation in Flint. Flint Police has made 3,582 traffic stops, including 178 in July. The traffic stops are part of normal patrols, as well as the result of data-driven targeted enforcement on the Flint Police Department's Intelligence Center's analysis of reckless driving reports.

