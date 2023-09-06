Houghton Lake man sent to prison for selling deadly overdose drug

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Houghton Lake man will spend over a decade in prison for selling a dose of fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 47-year-old man last year.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 28-year-old Chase Rosenthal pleaded guilty to one count of delivering a controlled substance causing death for the May 28, 2022, death of a 47-year-old man in the Houghton Heights Manor apartment complex.

A Roscommon County judge sentenced Rosenthal to spend 11 to 45 years in prison.

"Controlled substances like Fentanyl carve devastation through families and across communities," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My Department will use every resource available to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic and hold accountable those who distribute narcotics and prey upon Michigan residents suffering from substance use disorder."

Prosecutors say Rosenthal sold a dose of fentanyl to the victim, which the victim used a short time later. The fiancée found him unresponsive in bed with a syringe stuck in his arm.

Michigan State Police and Houghton Lake EMS responded to her 911 call. First responders administered Narcan and attempted life-saving measures, but the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital.

Police say the autopsy showed that he died of an acute fentanyl overdose.

Michigan State Police interviewed witnesses, scoured through cell phone records and served several search warrants. Investigators say evidence led to Rosenthal as the source of the drugs and they obtained an arrest warrant in April.