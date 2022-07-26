Huron County GHOST suspects released from jail after bonds reduced significantly

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men been arrested in a sex sting operation are out of jail after their half a million dollar bonds were greatly reduced.
They were arrested earlier this month in Huron County after an investigation coordinated by Genesee County's GHOST team.
An attorney familiar with past GHOST explains why the judge may have reduced the bonds.
It was on July 15th when law enforcement officials gathered at the Huron County Sheriff's Department to announce the arrest of Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor, and Jeremy Susalla, all accused of allegedly seeking sex from underage children.
Horetski is a retired police officer from Arizona.
"They are lodged currently and their bond is set $500,000 cash/surety," Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski stated at the press conference on July 15th,
But eleven days later, that has changed. Their initial bond of a half million dollars, what they would need in some form to get out of jail, was lowered after a bond hearing this past Friday.
Huron County Judge David Herrington set the new bonds at $10,000 dollars, ten percent, meaning the three men had to come up with $1,000 each. They all have been released from jail until their next court date.
"To have that big of a departure from $500,000 to $10,000, that suggests there is something up with these cases," says attorney Nick Robinson.
Robinson is not representing any of the three Huron County men, but has represented about 30 of the more 150 people arrested in Genesee County's GHOST team coordinated probes, which have been conducted in other parts of the state.
"In these ghost cases, we are not talking about anybody actually being placed in danger," says Robinson.
Law enforcement personnel are used as decoys in these investigations.
Robinson believes as judges and courts learn more about the cases and the defendants, they get a better understanding of what the people are accused of and can set a more appropriate bond.
"Never been in trouble before, they are not a danger to the community, they are not a flight risk," are some of the reasons Robinson says bond may have been reduced.
Rutkowski had no comment on the lowering of the bonds and we could not reach Judge Herrington for comment.