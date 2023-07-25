Huron County man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to child sex crimes.

Dale Joseph Ignash, 71, of Filion, pleaded guilty to Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

According to the Huron County Prosecutor's office, Ignash was texting/online chatting with whom he believed was a 15-year-old minor, trying to initiate having sex with that person. Ignash was instead communicating with an undercover officer. When Ignash arrived at the location he believed the minor was located, he was arrested.

Dennis Bales was also arrested as part of the operation. Bales pleaded no contest to the same charges on Sept. 28, 2022. According to the Huron County Tribune, he was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison.

Ignash is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.