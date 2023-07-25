 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Huron County man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Ignash

Dale Ignash

 Credit: Huron County Sheriff's Office

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to child sex crimes.

Dale Joseph Ignash, 71, of Filion, pleaded guilty to Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

According to the Huron County Prosecutor's office, Ignash was texting/online chatting with whom he believed was a 15-year-old minor, trying to initiate having sex with that person. Ignash was instead communicating with an undercover officer. When Ignash arrived at the location he believed the minor was located, he was arrested.

Dennis Bales was also arrested as part of the operation. Bales pleaded no contest to the same charges on Sept. 28, 2022. According to the Huron County Tribune, he was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison.

Ignash is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.

