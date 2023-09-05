Huron county man sentenced Tuesday for child sex crimes

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Filion man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison following his convictions related to child exploitation.

Dale Ignash, 71, was sentenced Tuesday by a Huron County judge to 40 months to 20 years behind bars.

Ignash was arrested in August 2022 during a Human Trafficking Task Force sting led by the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

Police say he was talking online with someone he believed was 15 years old in hopes of having sex with that person.

The 15-year-old was an undercover officer.

Ignash pleaded guilty to three felonies in July, including Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.