 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huron county man sentenced Tuesday for child sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Ignash

Dale Ignash

 Credit: Huron County Sheriff's Office

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Filion man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison following his convictions related to child exploitation.

Dale Ignash, 71, was sentenced Tuesday by a Huron County judge to 40 months to 20 years behind bars.

Ignash was arrested in August 2022 during a Human Trafficking Task Force sting led by the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

Police say he was talking online with someone he believed was 15 years old in hopes of having sex with that person.

The 15-year-old was an undercover officer.

Ignash pleaded guilty to three felonies in July, including Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.