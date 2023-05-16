Huron County men arrested in GHOST case sent to prison

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Huron County men will spend time in prison after they pleaded no contest to arranging sexual encounters with underage children.

The Huron County Prosecutor's Office says 46-year-old Daniel Horetski of Port Austin and 57-year-old Kevin Manor of Sebewaing pleaded no contest to three charges stemming from a GHOST team sting operation.

Both men were charged with child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Their no contest pleas to all three charges mean they don't admit guilt, but they accept the punishment.

Huron County Circuit Court Judge Gerald Prill sentenced Horetski and Manor on Monday to a minimum of more than three years and maximum of 30 years in prison.

Horetski, who is a retired police officer from Arizona, and Manor were arrested after they allegedly communicated online with undercover police officers posing as 15-year-old children in July 2022.

Both men allegedly arranged sexual encounters with teens. Horetski and Manor were arrested when they arrived at a predetermined meeting location, where authorities say they intended to sexually assault teenagers.

Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said a review of Horetski's phone showed the phrase "sex consent age in Michigan" in the search bar of an internet browser when he showed up to the meeting location.

The sheriff's offices from Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties, Bad Axe Police Department and Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team set up the sting operation in Huron County last July.