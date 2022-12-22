Huron County sheriff looking for $80,000 worth of stolen lights

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for 100 light fixtures valued at $80,000 that were stolen from a construction site in rural Huron County on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says the commercial two-section light fixtures were being stored in a shipping container outside a former party store being renovated on M-53 south of Kinde.
The theft was reported around noon Wednesday, but investigators say the lights could have been taken anytime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday. The thieves cut locks of the storage containers to gain access.
Each of the 100 light fixtures is valued at $800, so the total value of the theft is around $80,000.
The sheriff's office believes multiple vehicles or a truck towing a large trailer were used to haul away of the stolen lights. Police did not release a possible description of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.