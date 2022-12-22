Huron County sheriff looking for $80,000 worth of stolen lights

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Huron County sheriff looking for $80,000 worth of stolen lights

  • Updated
  • 0
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says about 100 commercial light fixtures were stolen from storage containers outside a former party store being renovated on M-53 south of Kinde.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for 100 light fixtures valued at $80,000 that were stolen from a construction site in rural Huron County on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says the commercial two-section light fixtures were being stored in a shipping container outside a former party store being renovated on M-53 south of Kinde.

The theft was reported around noon Wednesday, but investigators say the lights could have been taken anytime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday. The thieves cut locks of the storage containers to gain access.

Each of the 100 light fixtures is valued at $800, so the total value of the theft is around $80,000.

The sheriff's office believes multiple vehicles or a truck towing a large trailer were used to haul away of the stolen lights. Police did not release a possible description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

