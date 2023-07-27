IGNITE teacher accused of supplying inmates with drugs

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 54-year-old teacher involved in a program at the Genesee County Jail now finds herself behind bars.
Meredith Layrer, of Burt, is charged with providing drugs, money and cell phones to inmates she was hired to educate.
The Genesee County Sheriff's office says that during her 7-month tenure as an IGNITE teacher, Layrer was allegedly groomed by inmates Deandre Arrington, Todd Cardoza and Marquise Coleman to provide them with contraband in exchange for phone sex.
Sheriff Chris Swanson says the exchanges were made during educational sessions in the IGNITE University pod of the jail, but what he calls a professional drug smuggler.
"This is not a teacher," says Sheriff Swanson. "This is a drug smuggler who plays a role of a teacher."
Leyrer has been arraigned on three felony counts, including delivering controlled substances and furnishing contraband.
She is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 10.
Additional charges against the three inmates have yet to be filed.