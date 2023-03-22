 Skip to main content
Investigation revealed excessive force used by Flint officer, warrant issued

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Chief of Police released a statement on Wednesday about an officer accused of using excessive force. 

Police Chief Terence Green said that The City of Flint Police Department’s Administration was notified of the incident on Jan. 27.

An internal investigation revealed the officer did use excessive force. A misdemeanor warrant for the officer’s arrest has been issued for assault and battery.

The officer had been on administration leave without pay since the investigation started.

The administration said that they will continue to be transparent and hold all officers accountable. 

