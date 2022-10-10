Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second time in less than a week, an elected official in Iosco County has been arrested.
In this latest case, an Iosco County commissioner is accused of impersonating a police officer.
This follows last week's news that an East Tawas councilman is accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill two people for inheritance money. The commissioner's arrest involves an incident with a Hale school bus.
"That does surprise me," said David Symons, owner of the South Branch General Store.
Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the South Branch Fire Department, where Finley also serves as deputy fire chief.
The East Tawas website indicates Finley is a reserve police officer in that community.
Michigan State Police say a Hale Area Schools bus was dropping off students at the fire hall bus stop on Sept. 28 and one of the students had a bloody nose.
The bus driver pulled into the parking lot to see if the student needed medical attention and to see if an assault had occurred.
Police say a man approached the bus driver, informed the driver that he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy and detained the bus with all occupants aboard for about 20 minutes until state troopers arrived.
While police are not confirming the identity of the man, we've learned it is Finley, who was arrested Friday and released on bond. He has not been arraigned.
News of Finley's arrest shocked Symons.
"Very much so, it just doesn't sound like him," Symons said.
Hale Area Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke released a statement about the incident.
"On approximately September 28th, there was a misunderstanding at a bus stop in which law enforcement was called. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed there was no misconduct from anyone involving Hale Area Schools. Any other issues that may have occurred at the bus stop do not directly involve students or staff of Hale Area Schools," Yorke wrote.
Finley is running for re-election and the Republican is facing Democrat Rebecca Mason and Peggy Lewis, who is not affiliated with either party.
"He's done a bang up job for the fire hall down there, him and Steve and his wife Barb, they put a lot of time into that place," Symons said.
Police did determine there was no assault on the bus.
Finley could not he reached for comment. Iosco County Controller Jamie Carruthers Soboleski said the county administration has no comment as it's a pending investigation.