Iosco County man admits to placing bombs in $5 million extortion plot

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Iosco County man will spend over six years in prison after admitting to placing pipe bombs outside Northern Michigan cell phone stores as part of a $5 million extortion plot.
Prosecutors say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore was sentenced to 75 months in a federal penitentiary for placing pipe bombs loaded with shrapnel outside an AT&T Store in Sault Ste. Marie and a Verizon Store in Cheboygan in September 2021.
The FBI says both devices were made of U.S. Postal Service boxes wrapped in black tape with a wire coming out. The boxes contained pipe bombs.
Investigators say Allen taped placed threatening notes demanding $5 million on cellular phone towers in the area. He also mailed similar letters to the cell phone companies.
Authorities identified Allen from video footage retrieved from the cell phone stores and other nearby businesses. He claimed the notes were a response to immoral content spread on cell phones and the internet.
Allen pleaded guilty in July to wrongful use of force, violence and fear, along with two counts of attempted destruction of a building using an explosive device. He was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Bay City.