 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Isabella County Jail officer sent to trial on charges of assaulting inmate

  • Updated
  • 0
Isabella County Sheriff's Office

Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former corrections officer at the Isabella County Jail will stand trial on charges that he assaulted an inmate nearly two years ago.

An Isabella County judge bound over Christopher Cluley to trial on two counts of felony misconduct in office and one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

“This case was the result of our public integrity team scrutinizing Mr. Cluley’s conduct to ensure the oath to protect and serve was not neglected,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We look forward to moving to trial.” 

Investigators say Cluley was a sergeant in charge of the jail operations on April 12, 2020, when an inmate was being transferred to another cell after getting into a verbal argument with a different corrections officer.

Surveillance video from inside the jail allegedly shows Cluley grab the inmate, spin him around, push him into a cell door and slam the inmate into a wall next to the cell door, prosecutors say.

Cluley then is accused of pushing the inmate to the ground, which allegedly caused a broken kneecap. Cluley is accused of failing to get help for the inmate for a couple hours after the incident.

The Michigan State Police conducted an investigation into the incident before the Michigan Attorney General's Office filed charges against Cluley in October.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you