Isabella County Jail officer sent to trial on charges of assaulting inmate

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former corrections officer at the Isabella County Jail will stand trial on charges that he assaulted an inmate nearly two years ago.

An Isabella County judge bound over Christopher Cluley to trial on two counts of felony misconduct in office and one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

“This case was the result of our public integrity team scrutinizing Mr. Cluley’s conduct to ensure the oath to protect and serve was not neglected,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We look forward to moving to trial.”

Investigators say Cluley was a sergeant in charge of the jail operations on April 12, 2020, when an inmate was being transferred to another cell after getting into a verbal argument with a different corrections officer.

Surveillance video from inside the jail allegedly shows Cluley grab the inmate, spin him around, push him into a cell door and slam the inmate into a wall next to the cell door, prosecutors say.

Cluley then is accused of pushing the inmate to the ground, which allegedly caused a broken kneecap. Cluley is accused of failing to get help for the inmate for a couple hours after the incident.

The Michigan State Police conducted an investigation into the incident before the Michigan Attorney General's Office filed charges against Cluley in October.