Isabella County man accused of concealing woman's death for months

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 54-year-old man is accused of hiding the body of a woman who lived with him -- possibly for several months.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 67-year-old woman's family, who does not live in the area, reached out with concerns about her well-being. None of them had heard from the woman in two years due to a family dispute.
Deputies responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Baseline Road in Deerfield Township and talked with the 54-year-old man, who also lives there. He indicated the woman no longer lives there, but couldn't say where police could find her.
The sheriff's office arrested the man on an unrelated warrant while the investigation continued.
Detectives eventually obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they found the woman's body in an undisclosed location. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main believes she died at least six months or a year ago.
He could not say where the body was located in the residence, but he said it was in a place where it would be difficult to detect.
A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab collected evidence from the scene. A medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death, which remained unknown on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old suspect remained in the Isabella County Jail on charges related to the earlier arrest warrant, along with new charges of fraudulent activity and failure to report a death.